The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the police have been given an inquiry into alleged passport sale kickbacks involving the former prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri, and that they are studying it for “possible actions".

In a separate article the newspaper announces the launch of a new COVID-19 contact-tracing app for Malta, which will let users know if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by the Malta Chamber, which is calling for a brief period of heightened restrictions, to contain the recent spike of new coronavirus cases. It also reports on Thursday's number of active COVID-19 cases, which has exceeded the 600 mark.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN has published the due diligence report on the two leadership hopefuls Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

It also reports on a traffic accident in Gozo that killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist who lives in Żebbuġ.

L-orrizont quotes Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis who is calling on those working with the elderly to be disciplined, after the government launched new guidelines for homes for the elderly.

In another article it refers to comments by parents who believe their children should return to school at the end of the month, despite COVID-19 fears.