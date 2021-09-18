These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Keith Schembri’s wife, Josette Schembri Vella, has been charged with money laundering offences related to her company.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the government’s insistence that the EU ‘cannot interfere’ in the country’s decision to sell passports to wealthy investors.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of Josette Schembri Vella's arraignment. The newspaper also gives prominence to a statement by Prime Minister Robert Abela that the Labour Party will "recognise our mistakes and wants to "make up for them".

L-Orizzont leads with statements by the GWU secretary-general that the union is pushing for high-quality jobs and careers.

The newspaper also leads with the prime minister saying that the government would be tireless in its efforts to "renew the country".

In-Nazzjon leads with news that the PN will be holding a climate change conference starting on September 29 and writes that environmental issues are at "the top of the PN agenda".

The newspaper also reports that the GWU criticised the government's employment policy, saying that jobs being creating are low-paying ones.