The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta speaks to Victor Buttigieg, who claims to be the son of the late Tumas Fenech, one of Malta’s richest men, and who wants the magnate’s children to undergo a DNA test with him, to establish the identity of his real father once and for all.

In another story, the newspaper says Prime Minister Robert Abela has ordered an internal review of the Labour Party’s One media arm, amid concerns over the company’s finances.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the CEO of Infrastructure Malta who says that the country is to have a three-year roads plan based on quality, sustainability, accountability and safety.

Malta Today says the Planning Authority is expected to approve an expansion to the landfill site at Għallis.

Illum says three lidos at Armier have been given out by concession but the minister responsible for lands was refusing to reply to questions sent by the newspaper.

It-Torċa speaks to a family who rents their accommodation from the private sector and who says that such rentals have become a major burden and the assistance given by the state should be revised.

Il-Mument says Prime Minister Robert Abela is uncomfortable with a split in cabinet about how he should act regarding a minister who has major investments in property.

Kullħadd says Malta will be the second country in the world where public transport is free come October.