The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights has written to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat urging him to drop any pending defamation suits against the family of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The newspaper also reports on court evidence on Wednesday in the case against two soldiers accused of the racially-motivated murder of a migrant.

The Malta Independent says that Matteo Salvini's departure as Italy's home minister does not mean policies will change overnight, although a change has been noted.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the PN will offer the people a better quality of life.

l-orizzont leads with a report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life who said there is nothing to investigate regarding Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, before he entered politics.