These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a private security official has been arrested after he fired a shot at a migrant during a riot at the Ħal Far detention camp.

In a secondary front-page story, the newspaper reports that Education Minister Owen Bonnici has urged teachers to “show courage” and go back to classrooms when the scholastic year gets under way.

The Malta Independent leads with Bonnici’s testimony on Friday at the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, with its front-page headline noting Bonnici’s testimony that it was “naive” for a politician to have opened a company in Panama.

The newspaper also reserves front-page space for a report about COVID-19 numbers, with one patient dying on Friday and two others breathing with the help of ventilators in intensive care.

L-Orizzont reports deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne’s reassurance that authorities are doing all they can to ensure schools can safely reopen.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying that the government will continue to provide aid for as long as necessary, and to news that a project to build two flyovers in Msida is getting closer to starting.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that PN leader Adrian Delia has been officially confirmed as a candidate in the party’s upcoming leadership election.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a report about COVID-19 figures and health authorities’ appeal for people to use masks everywhere they go.