The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the father of a young woman who died by suicide at the Corradino Correctional Facility is expected to initiate legal proceedings in the constitutional court this week claiming his daughter was subjected to torture and inhumane treatment while in prison.

It also interviews construction magnate Joseph Portelli who says politicians helped him speed up the process.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Home Affairs Minister saying that he will take decisions on prisons’ director Alex Dalli based on facts.

Malta Today says that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma held millions in property, cars and vehicles.

Illum leads with a survey which found that 85% of the Maltese are fed up with development.

It-Torċa leads with a survey which shows that while Prime Minister Robert Abela has increased in popularity, that of Opposition leader Bernard Grech has declined.

Il-Mument says Opposition leader Bernard Grech has promised a radical reform to the salaries and conditions of educators.

Kullħadd says experts are insisting that a Nationalist government would have to introduce new taxes to introduce the environmental measures it is promising.