The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday. All the newspapers make reference to the funeral today of Queen Elizabeth II.

Times of Malta reports that Enemalta has dismissed as “obtuse” the arguments made by Times of Malta in a freedom of information complaint requesting that journalists be granted access to a report on the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

The newspaper also reports that the George Cross Island Association will be given prominence in the Queen's funeral procession as a representative of Malta, who had been awarded the George Cross.

The Malta Independent says an open space the size of St George's Square is set for in front of Msda church in a revamp of the junction there.

In-Nazzjon leads with the death of the Opposition leader's father. It also reports that data on the cost of living and poverty has shot up.

L-orizzont focuses on forthcoming research on the living income in Malta. It also reports that changes made recently in National Lottery games appear to have been well received.