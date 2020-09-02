The following are the main stories in Wednesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that space in schools might struggle with space if they are to follow health authorities' social distancing protocols.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports how the FBI had traced searches for poison to the device of Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article on parents' and educators' calls for the protocols on the reopening of schools. In a second article, the paper reports Malta has registered its 13th COVID-19 death,

The Malta Independent reports that an application for an eight-storey hotel and apartment block overlooking Gozo's Xlendi Bay has been filed. In a second story, the newspaper reports on criticism that the prostitution reform makes no mention of human trafficking.

L-Orizzont reports that Fenech's request for bail has again been turned down and in a second story, the paper speaks to a couple about their struggles.