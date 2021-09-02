The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a number of former top officials at Pilatus Bank are expected to be charged in court in a matter of days.

It also reports that Pope Francis plans to visit Malta soon.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who on Wednesday did not confirm whether a November election was on the cards.

In a separate piece, the newspaper refers to comments by the police on how officers were relying on the collaboration of foreign entities in their investigation of spoof websites.

L-orizzont reports how people ineligible for life insurance due to certain health conditions will be offered government help to allow them to get a home loan.

In-Nazzjon also leads with news that the Pope might visit Malta towards the end of the year, while in a separate piece it reports that the PN has set up a board of experts to look into injustices that people suffered over the past years.