The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that rule of law NGO Repubblika presented "tangible proof" that the Pilatus Bank inquiry conclusions existed after Magistrate Nadine Lia appeared to raise doubts over the existence of the inquiry report earlier this week.

Separately the newspaper also reports that the police have yet to question the car dealers linked to a suspected mileage tampering scam, even as the consumer authority wraps up its investigation after 80 cases were “resolved amicably”.

The Malta Independent also reports on Repubblika's presentation, while it separately publishes an article referring to FKNK claims that according to research, turtledove hunting is sustainable.

Similarly, In-Nazzjon reports on Repubblika's presentation. It also refers to the case of Richmond Tong, who died in police custody, noting there are no protocols in place for when a person in custody suffers from an overdose of substances.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Puttinu's new president Angele Cuschieri who said the late Victor Calvagna, founder of the NGO, still lived in patients the organisation cared for.