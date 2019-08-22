These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday’s newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that a priest due to be charged in connection with the theft of sacred items from a convent says he will “wait and pray” for the outcome of the investigation. Meanwhile police investigators believe he did not act alone.

The newspaper also leads with a report on the family of late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who reacted to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s comment that he would only drop pending defamation cases against the deceased journalist if the family accepted the findings of the Egrant Inquiry.

The Malta Independent reports how Environment Minister Jose Herrera says he agrees with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on the possibility of dumping construction waste at sea. Dr Herrera is reported as saying that while he agrees with this proposal, he does not think it will actually go ahead.

L-Orizzont's main story reports how Valletta parishioners are surprised that festivities were cancelled after the theft of sacred items from a convent by a priest. The newspaper also reports that the Customs Department had registered the third highest rate of seizures in the EU last year.

In-Nazzjon reports how the Opposition has formally requested that Parliament's Public Accounts Committee investigate contentious golden handshakes at the Malta Financial Services Authority.