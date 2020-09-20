The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that according to a poll it commissioned more people believe children should steer away from schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak when compared to those who believe they should return to classrooms. In another story, the newspaper reports that two of the three COVID-19 patients who died overnight had not been battling any underlying health conditions, marking a crucial shift in Malta’s coronavirus mortality trends.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the executive chairman of the Planning Authority who says there is no legal basis for the authority to deny ‘pencil developments’ despite eyesore.

Malta Today says ministers are facing the heat of the Moneyval test.

Illum speaks to relatives and friends of elderly people in homes where the COVID-19 virus is present.

It-Torċa speaks to an alcoholic who returned to drink after 20 years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Il-Mument says educators have deplored statements by the Education Minister and accused him of being cut off from what is happening in schools.

Kullħadd says Maltese families are faring much better financially than they were in 2009 when the financial crisis hit in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.