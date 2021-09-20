These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how the COVID-19 infection rate among people aged 80 and over is higher than in the younger age groups for the first time in months.

The newspaper also reports that former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his ex-right-hand man Keith Schembri are among the high-profile witnesses summoned by Yorgen Fenech for his murder trial.

The Malta Independent reports that the local councils' association wants an end to the door-to-door waste collection system, while in a separate piece it says that the Planning Authority's chair has refused to sit down for an interview with the newspaper.

L-Orizzont meanwhile notes that despite a reported gap between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech in opinion polls, the Opposition leader still believes the PN could win the upcoming election.

In-Nazzjon leads its front page with comments by Grech, who on Sunday said that despite knowing the price of everything, the PL did not know the value of anything.