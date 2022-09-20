The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta devotes the whole of its front page to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In-Nazzjon and l-orizzont also give prominence to the funeral.

In other stories, In-Nazzjon reports that the Nationalist Party will launch court action to stop the government 'robbing' the people through water and electricity bills.

l-orizzont reports that a worker is to be awarded €21,000 for unfair dismissal.