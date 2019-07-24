The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat last night announced he had appointed Judge Emeritus Michael Mallia to preside over a public independent inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports National Party leader Adrian Delia Independence Day mass meeting address during which he pledged that a Nationalist government would bring democracy back to the country and give a long-term vision to a nation that sorely lacked it.

The Malta Independent speaks to the Environment Minister who says several millions have been spent on sea studies related to land reclamation.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that the public service was his government’s right hand.

In-Nazzjon leads with Dr Delia’s mass meeting address on Friday.