These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports on how a former minority stakeholder in the Electrogas power station project had €647 million worth of its transactions flagged as “suspicious” by a US bank in 2014, according to secret leaked records.

In another story, it reveals how a new University of Malta study found that Maltese children are generally unhappy with their lives and lack places where to enjoy themselves outdoors safely.

The Malta Independent leads with what Prime Minister Robert Abela said in an interview on Sunday that extending the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry beyond its deadline would cause more damage.

It also reports on the death of Malta’s 21st COVID-19 victim, this time an 86-year-old man.

L-orizzont also leads with Abela’s interview yesterday, this time quoting him as saying that the government’s priority remains the education development of children, obviously referring to the opening of schools next week.

In another story, it quotes a university lecturer as saying that the community care received by dementia patients is among the best.

In-Nazzjon leads with an interview with PN leader Adrian Delia commenting about Malta’s independence. It also reports on the death of the 86-year-old man from COVID-19 as well as the newly-released documents showing that a former Electrogas minority shareholder had been flagged for suspicious transactions.