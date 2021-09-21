The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Prime Minister’s address at an Independence Day rally during which he said that the possible introduction of an underground mass transportation system would start being discussed in the coming days.

In another story, the newspaper also reports the Opposition leader’s address at another rally during which he said that Malta should aim to become a global technology hub capable of attracting the likes of Google, Facebook and Apple.

The Malta Independent also leads with both leaders’ addresses in their separate rallies on Monday.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s address.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s address.