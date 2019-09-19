The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat plans to meet the family of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to discuss concerns over the inquiry probing the circumstances leading to her murder. In another story, the newspaper says the Nationalist Party’s chief reformist is proposing changing the party name but has so far been given the thumbs down.

Malta Today says the Malta Financial Services Authority investigation on Pilatus Bank has been handed to the police.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says several quarries are refusing to accept construction waste in breach of permit conditions.

Illum leads with a story on the Valletta sacred art theft and says one of the reasons behind the crime was the rise in debts due to added costs for the festa.

It-Torċa says the Labour Party has increased in popularity since the last European Parliament elections.

Kullħadd says PN leader Adrian Delia is being pushed by people within his party to attack the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

Il-Mument leads with reports on the country’s Independence Day celebrations.