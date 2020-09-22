The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the court order issued for the freezing of all the assets held by Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, on suspicion of money laundering.

The Malta Independent reports about the Archbishop Charles Scicluna's call for solidarity to be shown by following COVID-19 measures.

L-Orizzont quotes the Archbishop calling on the people to be kind to one another.

In-Nazzjon says that there have been another two COVID-19 deaths as active cases continue to increase.