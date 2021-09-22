The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Archbishop’s homily on Independence Day during which he says that greed for money and power is spreading like a disease and manifesting itself in the uglification of the Maltese landscape.

In another story, the newspaper says the government is studying a proposal to gradually phase out door-to-door waste collection and have residents drop their garbage off at designated points for pick-up.

The Malta Independent says a debate is ongoing on which districts former PN leader Adrian Delia will contest.

Malta Today says two objections have been filed by Malta-Gozo tunnel bidders.

L-Orizzont and In-Nazzjon also lead with the Archbishop’s Independence Day homily.