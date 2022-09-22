The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela has caused ripples in diplomatic circles after arriving in New York for the UN General Assembly with a huge contingent.

In another story, the newspaper says that the European Union’s antifraud agency, OLAF, has been asked to investigate alleged nepotism and mishandling of harassment claims at a Malta-based asylum agency.

The Malta Independent says that an application for a second SkyParks complex including offices and a hotel has been filed.

L-Orizzont dedicates its front page to Malta’s independence, which the country celebrated on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Independence Day activities, saying the country has celebrated its 58th anniversary as an independent nation.