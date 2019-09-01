The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.



The Times of Malta leads with a story that nearly 100 cases of online child abuse have been investigated by the police over the past two-and-a-half years, with cases ranging from downloading pornography featuring minors to child grooming.



The newspaper also reports that for the last 10 years authorities years have been ignoring the hazard posed by asbestos in a derelict field in Naxxar despite the health hazard which this material poses.



The Malta Independent leads with a story that since 2018, 104 unaccompanied child migrants have arrived in Malta. It also reports that a decision on an application to upgrade the university sports track will be taken this Thursday.



In-Nazzjon reports the case of a 101-year-old woman at St Vincent de Paul who died due to the injuries sustained when falling from a lifter while being placed in a bed. It says that the victim’s relatives and the police were not immediately alerted about the case.

The newspaper's secondary front page story features the Nationalist Party’s call for greater priority to the mental health sector.



L-Orizzont says that government is considering introducing measures to safeguard therapists in massage parlours in the wake of incidents whereby they are being requested to perform sexual acts. It also reports on the grim discovery of a dead man in Għajn Tuffieħa.