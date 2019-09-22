The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a payment company owned by Satabank’s director and shareholder was the St Julian’s bank’s main client, raising fears among the authorities that the set-up was exposing the bank to the risk of criminal activity.

The newspaper also reports how Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia have resigned from the Democratic Party and will bow out of politics after the next general election.

The Malta Independent says greedy parkers are having their licence suspended or revoked by Transport Malta. The newspaper also features MUT criticism of the government's plans to engage foreign teachers.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the expected arraignment on Monday of a former Valletta parish priest, accused of being an accomplice in the theft of sacred art. It also reports that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been using public funds to help minister Ian Borg, while Chris Fearne and Robert Abela are making their Labour leadership intentions clear.

l-orizzont leads with an appeal by the Pope to priests who abused children to admit their sin or prepare for hell.