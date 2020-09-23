The arrest of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is the main item on national newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta says Schembri spent the day under arrest on Tuesday as the police swooped in following the conclusion of an inquiry into financial crimes.

The Malta Independent says Schembri was arrested and interrogated after a court ordered an asset freeze.

Malta Today says Schembri refused to answer police questions during his arrest.

L-Orizzont says the police are to investigate who issued the decree against Schembri.

In-Nazzjon says Schembri was held at the police headquarters under arrest.

In other stories

Times of Malta says a survey it commissioned shows that deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne enjoys an approval rating nearly three times higher than Robert Abela’s while Nationalist Party leadership contender Bernard Grech has twice the public support of his rival Adrian Delia who only fares better among those who last voted for the Labour Party.

The Malta Independent says patients with chronic illnesses were being given cheaper medicines, a change they had not been informed about.

Malta Today says the incinerator is to discharge warm water off the Qalet Marku Bay area.

In-Nazzjon and l-Orizzont say the PN leadership election will be held as planned.