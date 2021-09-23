The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says a large field in central Għargħur which the Church sold last year is earmarked for a monstrous high-rise project that residents are fiercely opposing.

In another story, the newspaper says the appeals filed by two unsuccessful bidders could derail the Malta-Gozo tunnels project by up to six months.

The Malta Independent quotes the Education Minister saying that the wearing of masks requirement for students will be removed once the health authorities say so.

L-Orizzont says the Malta police have managed to break a foreign criminality ring.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that a new Nationalist government will involve organisations in the decision making process.