The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that an American woman denied a request to terminate her non-viable pregnancy has called on the court to declare that Malta’s blanket ban on abortion is in breach of human rights.

In another story, the newspaper says a study commissioned by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has shown that Malta needs to welcome some 4.7 million tourists per year if accommodation occupancy is to reach 80% throughout the year.

The Malta Independent leads with the same study saying 4.7 million tourists are needed to cater for the expected increase in the number of hotel beds.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has launched a campaign in favour of workers’ rights and good conditions of work.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that Malta will contribute €150,000 to the global fund.