The following are the top stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a Maltese law firm, whose agents boasted to an undercover reporter about being close to government ministers, has had its licence to sell passports to foreign investors suspended. In another story the newspaper says Malta, Italy, France and Germany on Monday agreed on how to jointly handle migrants who arrive in the Mediterranean until a more permanent EU-wide system is introduced.

In-Nazzjon says that French journalists have uncovered a web of “friends of friends” in Malta.

The Malta Independent speaks to a former dean of the faculty of law who says that the power to appoint a public inquiry and choose its members lay with the Prime Minister.

L-Orizzont said that one flight in Malta was affected by the closure of Thomas Cook.