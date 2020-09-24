The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how the Gasan family is seeking to exit the Electrogas power station project, after criticism of its shareholding. The newspaper also reports that former chief of staff Keith Schembri is on police bail till mid-October.

The Malta Independent says Keith Schembri's lawyers have described a court order to freeze their client's assets as 'draconian' and they may seek legal remedies.

L-orizzont focuses on a young foreign woman who ended up homeless after losing her job owing to COVID-19, but has now managed 'to stand on her own feet'. It also gives prominence to a statement by the European Trades Union Council that the deportation of migrants cannot be considered as solidarity. The comment came in the context of the EU's new migration policy.

In-Nazzjon says talks between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers ahead of the planned reopening of schools have failed. It also quotes Adrian Delia saying that court testimony confirmed that Vitals did not stick to the conditions of its hospitals' management contract, and the people had therefore been robbed.