The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Malta Union of Teachers has warned that about 80 state school primary classrooms are still without a teacher just days before the start of the new scholastic year. The newspaper also says Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has slammed an “unacceptable” show of force by his predecessor Adrian Delia during the party’s independence day celebrations on Monday.

The Malta Independent speaks to an Ambjent Malta officer who fears that the planting of 40,000 trees at the Inwadar national park will do more harm than good.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on a meeting held between General Workers Union officials and the Prime Minister to discuss the Budget.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party's proposals for patient care.