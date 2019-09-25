The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says non-EU families have been hit by a strict residency policy. In another story, it says the incinerator at Marsa is making workers sick.

The Malta Independent speaks to Health Minister Chris Fearne who says ministers were found to declare donations received from third parties.

L-Orizzont says there were 51 cases of sexual attacks and rape in nine months.

Malta Today quotes Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia saying she does not fear a police investigation following claims of impropriety by a Maltese passport sales agent.

In-Nazzjon says that political responsibility must be shouldered in the case of claims of impropriety regarding the sale of Maltese passports.