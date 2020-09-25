The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers

Times of Malta leads with a warning from the head of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit that parents, students and teachers should stop all extracurricular socialising if the reopening schools is to be a success. In another story, the newspaper says the MFSA has ordered two companies owned by Brian Tonna’s Nexia BT to “refrain” from onboarding new clients and to avoid providing existing clients with any new services.

The Malta Independent says there have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in a week as the number of active cases has once again edged up.

L-Orizzont says that Malta is the only country to register an increase in employment in 2020.

In-Nazzjon says that voting for the PN leader election starts on Friday evening.