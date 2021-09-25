These are the leading articles in local newspapers today.

Times of Malta leads with news that plans to redevelop steps at Balluta have been sent back to the drawing board, following widespread controversy about their design and €450,000 cost.

The newspaper also gives prominence to former PN leader Adrian Delia, who has insisted that his sapporters showing up to a PN rally with t-shirts bearing his name was not a sign of insubordination or disrespect to his successor Bernard Grech.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a Valletta Cultural Agency proposal that would only allow electric vehicles into the capital city from 2030 onwards. VCA chief Jason Micallef presents that vision in an opinion piece in today's Times of Malta.

It also leads with a report from the law courts, writing how a courtroom heard that suspicious activity at Pilatus Bank was not reported to the authorities.

L-Orizzont dedicates much of its front page to family court dispute, writing that a mother who sought to prevent her estranged partner from going abroad with their child has had that request turned down.

The newspaper also writes that the Foundation for Welfare Services saw an uptick in demand for its services during the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon leads with a single story across its entire front page: a PN proposal unveiled on Friday to cut the VAT rate for restaurants and hotel services to 7%.