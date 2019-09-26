The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a carer at St Vincent de Paul Home for the elderly has been suspended from ward duties following alleged abuse on a resident. It also reports that the EU has been asked to look into how Malta appoints judges.

The Malta Independent says Economy Minister Chris Cardona has skirted questions on his alleged connections to a law firm involved in the passports sale scheme. It also reports that the Planning Authority will decide today on controversial applications for an extension to the American University of Malta in Cospicua.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to complaints by court workers who say their working conditions are being undermined.

l-orizzont asks if the government is planning to grant a €4 weekly pay rise in the Budget.