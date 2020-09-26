The government’s decision to postpone the reopening of schools by one week dominates the front-page headlines of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of the revised reopening date and also gives prominence to a police plan to regain the public’s trust.

A photo of Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit’s burnt car is splashed on the front. Zammit’s car was torched on Thursday night.

The Malta Independent also gives prominence to news that schools will reopen in a staggered manner, to reduce the risk of virus transmission, and to the police’s plan to stamp out internal corruption and improve the police force’s public standing.

L-Orizzont follows suit, dedicating its lead story to the decision to put off the reopening of schools and a secondary front-page space to a report about the police force’s renewal strategy.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that thousands of PN members cast their vote for the party’s next leader in early voting for the leadership election.

The newspaper also reports the postponement of schools reopening with prominence, and says that Malta’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached 30.