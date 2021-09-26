The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a probe by foreign experts into the operations of the shuttered Pilatus Bank recommended further investigative steps be taken to get to the bottom of claims surrounding secret company Egrant. The newspaper also reports that a Marsa scrapyard where a major fire broke out earlier this month had received warnings about a long list of environmental infringements believed to be the likely cause of the blaze.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that the health authorities will await the green light from EU authorities on the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those under 12. It also says teams in lower divisions of football want the same health protocols as the premiere league.

MaltaToday reports that Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris is saying that claims he made in messages to Yorgen Fenech that he owns three London properties were all bluff. It also says that population figures contradict claims by employers of an exodus of foreign workers.

It-Torċa says there has been an increase of minors abusing other children online. It also says that mask-wearing will continue to be required in schools.

Il-Mument says price hikes continue to impact every sector of society. It also says the PN would like to see a revision of teachers' salaries.

Illum reports that the PN abstained in a vote within the Environment Authority on the proposed incinerator because of a conflict of interest involving party adviser Chris Ciantar.

KullĦadd says Samuel Azzopardi, former Mayor of Victoria who was sidelined by the PN, will seek a seat to represent Gozo in the Local Councils Association. It also quotes EU data showing a jump in optimism in Malta.