The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the Labour Party’s ONE media has reached a deal with the taxman to start repaying hundreds of thousands of euros in dues.

It also reports that the shortage of teachers is back to pre-COVID levels, according to the Malta Union of Teachers.

The Malta Independent reports how Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Sunday called a national protest over the 'theft of the quality of life'. It also quotes the CEO of the Chamber of SMEs saying a bold strategy is needed to restore Malta's quality and charm.

In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to Bernard Grech's call for a national protest over the cost of living and deteriorating living standards, It also reports how a man died in an accident involving a mechanical plough on Sunday.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the farming fatality. However its main story is an analysis by three of the newspaper's former editors of the state of journalism in Malta. It also reports that the new school year is starting this week, without the COVID protocols.