The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a decision on a controversial application for the expansion of the American University of Malta campus at Dock One in Cospicua has been deferred, but the Planning Authority board signalled its intention to reject the proposal. In another story, the newspaper says that the local online gaming industry was hit by almost 100 redundancies over the past two days as two online betting companies announced major restructuring.

The Malta Independent says MEP David Casa has asked the European Commission if it will investigate trading in influence claims involving Maltese companies and the government made on a French news website.

In-Nazzjon says the Opposition has requested the Public Accounts Committee to investigate the French news website claims relating to the sale of Maltese passports.

L-Orizzont says the government and the General Workers Unions have reached an agreement on care workers.