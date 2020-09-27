The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a former police officer implicated in leaking information linked to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation worked for some time at Enemalta’s internal audit and governance section.

The newspaper also reports that no one has applied to be state advocate. The post became vacant when Victoria Buttigieg resigned to become Attorney General.

The Malta Independent on Sunday carries comments by experts that decriminalisation is the first step towards better recognition for sex workers. It also says schools will have special isolation rooms for children running a temperature.

MaltaToday says former Castille security officer Kenneth Camilleri was sent by chief of staff Keith Schembri to calm down Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma, who wanted bail for the Degiorgio brothers, who were accused of the murder. The newspaper also reports that PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech had over €30,000 in undeclared gross income through hosting foreign students.

Il-Mument says almost half of eligible voters have cast their ballot in the PN leadership election.

Illum says Silvio Parnis, parliamentary secretary for the elderly, is under pressure owing to the spread of COVID-19 among the elderly. It also says PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech is strong in Gozo and the North of Malta while incumbent Adrian Delia has made gains in the south.

KullHadd leads with the opening of a stretch of the Central Link project, saying that what was planned 60 years ago is now coming to fruition.

It-Torċa reports an increase of violence by children on parents during the months of COVID-19. It also says there were further indications of economic recovery in August.