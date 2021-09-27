The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the police have launched a money-laundering probe into the operations of notary Ivan Barbara, who died last April after contracting COVID-19, leaving clients high and dry.

The Malta Independent says an application for development of an offroading facility at L-Aħrax is to be discussed by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

L-orizzont leads with the resignation of a local councillor from the PN, claiming change within the party has not taken place. It also reports remarks by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday.

In-Nazzjon highlights a promise by PN leader Bernard Grech that a PN government would extend paternity leave. It also says the Education Ministry has embarked on a messy deployment of teachers in view of a shortage in primary schools.