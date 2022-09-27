The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with local reactions to the election of a new far-right government in Italy and its impact on migration policy, It also reports that one of the men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is on hunger strike,

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont quote the education minister saying there is no shortage of teachers in state schools.

In-Nazzjon also picks up on the situation in schools, saying that while the minister of education says there will not be problems, the real test will be on Wednesday when all schools open.

In other stories, In-Nazzjon leads with the election of the new Italian government.

l-orizzont interviews former Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, who says the war in Ukraine is in a dangerous phase.