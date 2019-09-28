These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday. Times of Malta reports that a mother-of-two has been jailed after a court found that photos she had taken of her naked children and husband amounted to pornography. The newspaper also reports that a court has ruled that a case contesting the system for appointing judges and magistrates can continue. The Malta Independent highlights concerns voiced by University of Malta medical students, who say that health officials have not addressed their concerns about students from Barts medical school crowding out existing facilities. L-Orizzont gives prominence to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s address to the UN General Assembly, during which he emphaised the benefits of diversity across society. In-Nazzjon highlights the Nationalist Party’s pre-Budget document, which was unveiled by party leader Adrian Delia and finance spokesman Mario de Marco on Friday.

