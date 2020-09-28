The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the last remaining partner at NexiaBT was the fourth man arrested by police as part of a money-laundering investigation last week. His identity had so far not been known. The newspaper also reports that a last-minute u-turn has disrupted planning by private schools, with most now having postponed reopening.

The Malta Independent reports remarks by the prime minister that the wage supplement will be extended beyond the end of October. The newspaper also says the Contracts Department is considering tenders for the building of a cemetery for animals.

In-Nazzjon says the education minister had admitted that is impossible not to have new COVID-19 cases with the reopening of schools.

L-orizzont says Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed his confidence on the opening of schools when he spoke on Sunday. It also reports a court application by workers employed by Keith Schembri's companies, insisting that a court must lift a freeze on assets to allow them to be paid.