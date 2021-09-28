The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports comments by the prime minister that it is time to discuss electoral districts. It also reports that corpses have been lining a hospital corridor because a lift to the mortuary is being replaced.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the prime minister's announcement that a €20m racetrack will be built in Hal Far. Both also report on the MUT's claim that there is a shortage of 150 primary school teachers, and the Education Ministry's denial.

In-Nazzjon also takes up the teachers' issue, highlighting the need for dialogue rather than court action as taken by the government.