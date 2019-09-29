The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how businessmen have bought a share in a historic fort in Cottonera which the government may expropriate for use by the American University of Malta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with efforts by Sliema local council to bring order to the promenade, which is blighted by kiosks and advertising boards. It also says quarries are being surveyed in a first step towards requisitioning for use to take waste.

MaltaToday says it was American officials who raised concerns about Satabank amid fears by anti-terrorism officials that it was being used to finance Russian smuggling rings. The newspaper also says that Bank of Valletta is about to announce the appointment of a foreign CEO.

Il-Mument keeps a focus on the controversial passports sale scheme, saying the richest Maltese are not Maltese at all. It also carries comments by PN leader Adrian Delia promising an economy with a social soul.

It-Torċa highlights the plight of a mother assaulted by her own son. It also reports how elderly people were defrauded of thousands of euro.

Illum says some 3,000 people are on the waiting list to enter a home for the elderly. It also reports that some items stolen from the Augustinian convent in Valletta have not been recovered yet. The parish priest is reportedly to face charges of being an accomplice in the theft.