The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that “prominent individuals” who have yet to be publicly named were involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and other crimes, one of the suspects in the assassination has said in an application in court calling for a presidential pardon.

The newspaper also reports that the Cabinet agreed in July to back a deal which would give the US jurisdiction in Malta over US service personnel. Malta hopes the deal will yield US support to avoid money-laundering blacklisting.

The Malta Independent says the European Commission still has to analyse Malta's new Citizenship by Investment scheme. The newspaper also reports teachers' concerns about preparations for the reopening of schools, saying plans were laid down by people who have not been in a classroom for years.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a court application by employees of Keith Schembri's companies calling for a court to authorise the payment of their wages.

L-Orizzont says that while over 81% of the people disagree with the introduction of abortion, almost half of those aged between 18 and 25 agree, according to a survey.