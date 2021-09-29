The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.
Times of Malta and the other newspapers prominently report how a foreign worker was allegedly dumped in the street after falling two storeys, because he was working without a permit. Times of Malta also reports how COVID-19 patients treated in the ITU are showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder six months after.
The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that restrictions will ease for bars, restaurants, that only accept patrons with COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
MaltaToday says state schools are opening amid uncertainty over last-minute teacher assignments.
L-orizzont reports that the national strategy on rights of people with disabilities has been launched.
In-Nazzjon quotes the PN saying much more could be done for the country with the funds the government is handing Steward Healthcare.
