The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how Malta's football coach was suspended for alleged sexual misconduct. It also reports that a priest is being investigated for theft of a relic displayed at a Senglea church.

The Malta Independent and other newspapers also prominently report court testimony where a driving examiner recounted how he was warned that if he failed certain candidates, he would have to explain to a minister. The Independent also gives prominence to a warning by the outgoing standards commissioner for the appointment of his successor not to be delayed.

l-orizzont leads with remarks by the Speaker at a sitting of the Youths Parliament where he underscored the importance of the country's core values.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN statement saying the prime minister has still not taken action over the driving tests scandal allegedly involving a minister. It also says inflation in Malta has climbed to 7%. The newspaper also gives prominence to the suspension of Malta's football coach.