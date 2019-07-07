Times of Malta reports that nearly 70 Maltese are among the 359 people who are still unaccounted for after being re-ported missing over the past decade.

The Malta Independent reports that Infrastructure Malta is uprooting a total of 825 trees due to ongoing and upcoming road projects, while completing the planting of 1,000 indigenous saplings at Ghadira s-Safra.

L-Orizzont quotes the Chamber of Commerce expressing satisfaction at the current economic outlook, while calling for a new anti-money laundering strategy and a total rent reform.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party's plans for its Independence Day celebrations, which it says is a chance to discuss a vision for the future of the country.