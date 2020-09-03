The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports on how pupils will have to wear a face mask for at least

part of the school day, with smaller classrooms and distances kept between desks, as most students return to their desks in late September after an unexpected six-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also refers to a court order handed to the state agency Projects Malta, which now has to divulge the names of the members who sat on the evaluation committee of the hospitals’ concession agreement, awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare.

The Malta Independent also reports on how schools will reopen on September 28, while in a separate article it says that the government's wage supplement and the validity of the COVID-19 vouchers have been extended until the end of October.

While In-Nazzjon refers to the reopening of schools and the new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming scholastic year, it says that no one yet knows how the proposed class bubbles and social distancing are going to be implemented.

l-Orizzont also reports on the extension of the COVID-19 measures, quoting Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that there was no need to resort to austerity measures.

In another article the newspaper says that throughout the past week, the number of those who recovered from COVID-19 has been double that of the new cases.