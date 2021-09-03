The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Pilatus Bank and one of its senior officials have been charged with money laundering while a magisterial inquiry has recommended criminal action against eight others.

The newspaper also reports that all people over 70 will be offered a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also lead their front pages with news about the Pilatus proceedings and COVID boosters.

Additionally, In-Nazzjon also refers to the PN's launch of a new and improved website which is set to serve as a ‘one-stop-shop’ portal for the party's Kun il-Bidla (Be the Change) campaign.